CLEVELAND -- That old adage, April showers bring May's flowers, will begin in earnest this weekend.
The detailed forecast calls for showers on Friday, mainly before 2 p.m with a high near 57. It will be breezy, with a south wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half an inch are possible.
Friday night will bring more showers and thunderstorms with a low around 50. Conditions will be very windy, with a south wind 22 to 30 mph, and gusts as high as 45 mph. Again the chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
On Saturday there is a slight chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and noon. Weather officials believe showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon.
Look for increasing clouds, with a temperature rising to near 54 by 11 a.m., then falling to around 41 during the remainder of the day. It figures to be windy, with a southwest wind 21 to 30 mph, and gusts could reach as high as 49 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts may be possible in thunderstorms.
On Saturday night there is a chance of rain and snow showers before 2 a.m. It will be cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. It will be breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 21 mph, and gusts as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
On Sunday it should be sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest winds will not be as strong, perhaps around 6 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.