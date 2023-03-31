Windy weather

It figures to be another windy couple of days based on the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

CLEVELAND -- That old adage, April showers bring May's flowers, will begin in earnest this weekend.

The detailed forecast calls for showers on Friday, mainly before 2 p.m with a high near 57. It will be breezy, with a south wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half an inch are possible.

