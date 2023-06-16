Poles down

Firelands’ crews provided this photo showing and area on Townline Road 12 in Huron County, where the cooperative is working to repair 13 broken poles, which is a lengthy process, especially when it generally takes roughly 3 to 4 hours to replace just one pole.

NEW LONDON — Powerful thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail swept through north central Ohio on Thursday night starting at around 8 p.m.

These strong storms caused widespread damage to trees and power lines, especially throughout portions of southern Huron County, northern Richland and Ashland County. 

