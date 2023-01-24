Winter fireplace

Winter weather is expected to arrive early Wednesday morning with another three to four inches of snow with a bit of ice mixed in.

"Now stir the fire, and close the shutters fast,

Let fall the curtains, wheel the sofa round,

William Cowper

William Cowper, 1731-1800

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"