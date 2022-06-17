A southeast Richland County resident sent Richland Source this photo showing damage caused by tornadic winds that hurled trees and limbs into his house during the storm Monday night. (Reader-submitted photo)
There were almost 26,000 local customers left in the dark Monday night after powerful thunderstorms, including a F1 tornado in southeast Richland County, roared through north central Ohio overnight Monday.
The storms, including straight lines of 65 to 70 mph, uprooted and knocked down trees, busted power poles and and snarled and downed power lines with all of the debris.
Since then, it's been a slow slog for line workers who began by assessing damage and then began the process of fixing a shattered electric grid that bore the brunt of Monday night's storms.
In many instances, forestry crews had to remove the tree debris before power restoration crews could make repairs.
About 26,000 Richland County customers lost power on Monday night, a number that was reduced to 9,400 by Thursday afternoon.
FirstEnergy still had 2,696 customers in Richland County as of Friday morning. AEP Ohio had 1,638.
In terms of percentage of accounts restored locally, FirstEdison has set a quicker pace than AEP, which serves far fewer customers in the county.
The local misery has been compounded by the fact this has been the hottest week of the year thus far with temps reaching the 90s and heat indexes topping 100.
The lack of power have left Richland County residents sweltering and trying to figure out to save their food in refrigerators and freezers that have powered during since Monday night.
