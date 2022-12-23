ODOT Snow Storm photo

This was the scene Friday morning from an Ohio Department of Transportation camera located near I-71/U.S. 30. Some vehicles can be seen in this shot, but traffic is sparse.

 Ohio Department of Transportation

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) continues to monitor the winter storm that is impacting Ohio.

As this is a dangerous weather system, the Ohio EMA, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) are working together to provide midday status updates throughout the weekend to heighten awareness of critical issues.

