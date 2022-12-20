multi hazard storm system graphic

MANSFIELD -- The weather experts aren't ready to project yet how much snow may fall across north central Ohio Friday and Saturday.

But one thing seems clear -- it's going to be bone-chilling cold and awfully windy.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"