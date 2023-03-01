"March comes in like a lion, out like a lamb." -- English author Thomas Fuller from a 1732 volume of "proverbs, wise sentences and witty sayings, ancient and modern."
MANSFIELD -- North central Ohio just experienced one of the most snow-less Februarys in memory.
One local weather observer in his 70s, Charles Comstock, believes it may have been a record-setter in terms of no real white stuff. And temperatures were more like March, instead of the year's second month, he said.
"According to my unofficial records, there has only been a trace (not measurable) of snow recorded in this area during the month of February. This is likely the first time this has ever happened since weather records have been kept," Comstock told Richland Source in an email Tuesday.
Comstock said his oldest son lives in the Columbus area and that it experienced a similar snow-drought in February.
His son pointed to an article in the Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24 that said if no snow fell in the last days of the month it would be the "first time since weather records were kept for Columbus starting in 1885 that there had been no measurable snow recorded in Columbus for the entire month of February."
The National Weather Service office in Cleveland believes that may change in the next few days.
Then again, this area may just see heavy rain and strong winds.
Regardless, meteorologists in Cleveland have issued a hazardous weather outlook for north central Ohio for Thursday through Sunday.
A low pressure system will move through the region on Friday and Saturday.
The system will bring some light snow accumulations to northwest Ohio and a brief window of snow and wintry mix to extreme northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania on Friday.
Rain will be favored across the entire area for Friday and into the first half of Saturday.
Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected across the area and will allow for rises on rivers and creeks along with minor flooding in poor drainage areas.
Winds in excess of 40 miles per hour are also possible with this system, according to the NWS.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"