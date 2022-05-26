MANSFIELD — Batten down the hatches, folks. A storm's a'brewing.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for north central Ohio. This includes Crawford, Richland, Ashland and Knox counties.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, with strong damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible.
"The main threat will be damaging thunderstorm wind gusts and possibly large hail this afternoon and evening," said Joseph Petrycki, director of the Richland County EMA.
Thunderstorms are most likely between 4 p.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday, with a possible storm after 3 a.m. according to the latest forecast.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
Heavy rainfall is also possible Friday.
According to the National Weather Service storm prediction center, isolated to widely scattered severe thunderstorms are possible in the Ohio Valley region.
Multiple rounds and areas of these scattered thunderstorms are expected, with damaging to isolated severe gusts, a marginal overall tornado threat, and isolated severe hail.
The latest forecast for your location can be found by clicking on the map at www.weather.gov/cle. In the meantime, continue to monitor the forecast and stay weather aware.
Support Our Journalism
Be the wind in our sails. Our weather coverage is free to read in rain or shine, thanks to community support. Become a member today.