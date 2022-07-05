MANSFIELD -- A spectacular July 4th weekend of weather looks like it will yield to the wet stuff the rest of the week.
Richland County will be under a Hazardous Weather Outlook beginning Tuesday and more than likely last through Thursday, according to Joe Petrycki, director of the county's Emergency Management Agency.
"The National Weather Service is monitoring a very active weather pattern that has developed out west and depending on how things line up and track, we could see severe weather over the next few days," Petrycki said.
Thunderstorms showered the region on Tuesday morning.
"The main threats should be strong, damaging winds and hail," Petrycki said. "However, a low chance of a tornado exists."
Locally, heavy rain is possible with any of the thunderstorms that develop Tuesday through Friday. An additional round of severe weather is possible Wednesday through Friday, he said.
"Please monitor the forecast and have multiple ways to receive emergency weather alerts."
