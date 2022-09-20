Severe thunderstorms possible in Richland County on Wednesday Special to Richland Source Sep 20, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Richland County will be under a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon.Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds the primary threat, according to Joseph D. Petrycki, Director of Richland County EMA.The timing appears to be between 3 and 9 p.m.Updates from the Storm Prediction Center can be found at www.spc.noaa.gov/The latest forecast for your location can be found by clicking on the map at www.weather.gov/cle.Please monitor the forecast and stay weather aware on Wednesday afternoon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Richland County Thunderstorm Meteorology Threat Update Forecast Joseph D. Petrycki Storm Prediction Center Trending Clear Fork announces 2022 Homecoming Court Orrville man killed, 4 others injured in Saturday night Wayne County crash Open Source: $6.9 million Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport improvement project to start in April Shelby's Gonzales, Lady Lex shine at Galion Cross Country Festival Mansfield Music Fest Day 2 - Circle pits, hypnotic beats and acoustic ballads Vincent Joseph Carmel Wooster man hurt after flipped tanker closes U.S. 30 in Ashland & Wayne counties Shelby's Finnegan, Lex boys sizzle at Galion Cross Country Festival Mary McKinley sorts Richland County history at The Sherman Room R. Michael Bond