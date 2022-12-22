owensfile

Rebecca Owens is the director of the Richland County Emergency Management Agency. (file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD — Richland County Emergency Management Agency Director Rebecca Owens said Thursday she is only aware of one warming center that will be open during this weekend's expected arctic blast.

The Salvation Army DeWald Center, 47 S. Main St. in Mansfield, will open a warming center on Thursday at 7 p.m., but its ability to stay open past 24 hours will depend on volunteer availability.

