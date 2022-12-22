MANSFIELD — Richland County Emergency Management Agency Director Rebecca Owens said Thursday she is only aware of one warming center that will be open during this weekend's expected arctic blast.
The Salvation Army DeWald Center, 47 S. Main St. in Mansfield, will open a warming center on Thursday at 7 p.m., but its ability to stay open past 24 hours will depend on volunteer availability.
Guests wishing to get in out of the extreme cold temperatures need to arrive by 9 p.m. on Thursday. After 9 p.m. the doors will be locked. Only those escorted by law enforcement will be allowed admission after 9 p.m.
The warming center will be in the building's lower level. Cots with pillows and blankets have been set up in the gymnasium. Lights out occurs at 10 p.m. Guests may leave at any time, however, if they leave after 9 p.m. they will not be allowed back in that evening.
The warming center will stay open through Monday at 7 a.m. if volunteers are available. Anyone can arrive during daytime hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for drop-in services.
If no guests are present by 9 p.m. each night when the doors are locked, the warming center will close for the night and volunteers will head home. The warming center will reopen at 7 p.m. the following night.
Owens said many big box retailers will be closed for the holidays, meaning there will be fewer places for unhoused individuals and those without power to stay warm.
Walmart and Kroger will close at 6 p.m on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day. Meijer will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day. All branches of the Mansfield Richland County Public Library will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the holiday.
"Our typical resources that are usually available during these type of situations are not going to be available so that's going to kind of lessen our options," she said.
Two volunteers are needed from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. to greet guests, have them sign in and provide a general orientation to the space.
Overnight volunteers are needed from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. to keep watch over the facility.
Volunteers are also needed throughout the day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Anyone 18 years of age or older wishing to volunteer may do so by contacting Peggy Lewis Powers at 419-564-9542 or using this link to the SignUp Genius application: https://bit.ly/3Wh6eMQ
Volunteers interested in supporting the warming center in the future can contact Lewis at 419-564-9542 or email her at truthbaptistchurch14@gmail.com.
Lewis and the Salvation Army hope to operate a warming center in the future whenever the temperature drops below 21 degrees.
Owens also shared the latest update from the National Weather Service in Cleveland during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
A winter storm warning will be in effect from Thursday at 10 p.m. through Saturday at 7 a.m.
Winds will begin to reach 50 to 55 miles an hour starting at 12 p.m. Friday and continue through Saturday evening. Owens said the high winds could cause power outages and tree damage throughout the county.
Residents should secure outdoor items including patio furniture, trash cans and Christmas decorations.
"We don't want to see Rudolphs or snowmen or Santas flying all over Richland County," Owens said.
Temperatures are projected to drop from roughly 35 degrees at 1 a.m. Friday morning to -3 degrees by 8 a.m. Temperatures will remain in the single digits through Sunday morning.
Owens said county residents should brace for significant winds chills.
"Wind chill beginning at midnight tonight is expected to be roughly about -13 degrees," she said. "Through Saturday, December 24, we're looking at about -26 degrees."
Approximately three inches of snow are expected by 1 p.m. on Friday. Blowing snow may cause visibility of less than a quarter of a mile.