"Ridin' the storm out, waitin' for the thaw out
On a full moon night in the Rocky Mountain winter.
My wine bottle's low, watching for the snow
Thinkin' about what I've been missin' in the city."
-- REO Speedwagon, 1973
Have you ever heard the Moog synthesizer played by REO Speedwagon keyboard player Neal Doughty at the beginning of the 1973 classic "Ridin The Storm Out?"
Give it a listen and you will see how well that song fits the pre-Christmas winter ride we are all about to share together.
The storm headed to north central late tonight into the weekend is going to be a doozy. Sound the alarm. General Quarters. "All hands man your battle stations" kind of icy blower.
A winter storm watch has become a winter storm warning across the upper two thirds of Ohio, including Richland, Ashland and Knox counties. That warning is in effect from Thursday night at 10 p.m. until Saturday at 7 a.m.
It's accompanied by a wind chill warning that will be in effect from Friday at 4 a.m. to Saturday at 10 a.m.
The National Weather Service office in Cleveland, which issued the warnings early Thursday morning, said this is a "multi-hazard winter storm with a combination of strong winds, very cold temperatures, snow, and blowing snow expected."
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches are expected with winds gusting as high as 60 miles per hour, creating lots of drifting and blowing snow. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero are expected.
This storm deserves your respect, given what we have seen in states to our west. Make plans now.
Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute on Friday.
Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
In terms of storm details, a window of brief intense snowfall is expected with a cold front between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. tonight.
This front also brings a sharp temperature drop over a matter of a couple hours, where temperatures above freezing drop to the single digits through Friday morning.
A flash freeze is likely with this occurrence. Winds increase across the area Friday into Friday night with blowing snow potentially causing hazardous travel.
Strong winds could cause damage to trees, power lines, and blow around unsecured objects.
From Friday through Sunday, we will experience a period of almost 48 hours where temperatures remain in the single digits. This combined with the strong winds would allow for a long period of wind chills well below zero.
Temperatures this cold for an extended period of time will impact infrastructure across the region with frozen pipes a concern.
Stay home if you can during the storm. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.