Steve Sheldon

Richland County Sheriff Steve Sheldon on Monday morning lifted the Level 1 snow emergency. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- Richland County Sheriff Steve Sheldon has lifted the Level 1 snow emergency, according to an email sent by his office Monday at 10:45 a.m.

The sheriff issued a Level 1 emergency early Friday morning and upgraded to a Level 2 just a few hours later as a powerful winter storm with high winds, bitter cold and snow roared across north central Ohio.

Tags