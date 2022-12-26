MANSFIELD -- Richland County Sheriff Steve Sheldon has lifted the Level 1 snow emergency, according to an email sent by his office Monday at 10:45 a.m.
The sheriff issued a Level 1 emergency early Friday morning and upgraded to a Level 2 just a few hours later as a powerful winter storm with high winds, bitter cold and snow roared across north central Ohio.
Sheldon moved the level back to 1 on Sunday evening before lifting it completely Monday morning.
As a reminder:
The Ohio Attorney General’s office grants county sheriffs the authority to declare a snow emergency and temporarily close county, township, state and municipal roads. Snow emergencies are issued with three degrees of severity.
LEVEL 1 means roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.
LEVEL 2 means roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.
LEVEL 3 means all roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.