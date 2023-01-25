MANSFIELD -- Richland County Sheriff Steve Sheldon issued a Level 1 snow emergency for roads and streets in the county on Wednesday at 8 a.m.
Ashland, Knox and Crawford counties are also at Level 1 as of Wednesday morning.
The Ohio Attorney General’s office grants county sheriffs the authority to declare a snow emergency and temporarily close county, township, state and municipal roads.
Snow emergencies are issued with three degrees of severity.
LEVEL 1 means roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.
LEVEL 2 means roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.
LEVEL 3 means all roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.
According to the National Weather Service office in Cleveland, snowfall rates would approach one inch per hour for the Wednesday morning commute.
Snow will transition to a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain across most of the area late Wednesday morning or early Wednesday afternoon before transitioning to rain by mid-afternoon.
North central Ohio is expected to see 4 to 6 inches of snow and ice by late tonight and early Thursday with wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour.
