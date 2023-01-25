Snow tree

The second wintry storm in four days is rolling across north central Oho on Wednesday.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County Sheriff Steve Sheldon issued a Level 1 snow emergency for roads and streets in the county on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Ashland, Knox and Crawford counties are also at Level 1 as of Wednesday morning.

snow emergency
