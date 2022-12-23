Richland, Ashland and Knox counties were all under Level 2 snow emergencies Friday morning, according to the sheriff's offices in each county.
Crawford County moved to a Level 3 just before 9 a.m. That means in that county, all road are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.
Under the three-tier system, Level 2 means roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.
In other words, stay home and off the roads unless something requires you to be out and about today.
Many area government offices are closed today and many events have been cancelled. Call your destination before venturing outside today.
The powerful winter storm roared across north central Ohio as expected overnight on Thursday and into Friday morning, packing strong winds, icy cold temperatures and moderate snow.
A winter storm warning remains in effect until Saturday at 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service office in Cleveland. In addition, a wind chill warning remains in place until Saturday at 10 a.m.
Actual temperatures across the area plunged from the 30s on Thursday evening to below zero this morning. Wind chills were in the -30 to -35 degree range.
The high today may not get above zero.
The strongest winds and greatest blowing snow potential will be Friday afternoon and tonight. From today through Sunday, we will experience a period of almost 48 hours where high temperatures will remain in the single digits.
Combined with the strong winds, this means a long period of wind chills well below zero.
Source Media properties, including Richland Source, Ashland Source and Knox Pages, will continue to monitor area weather conditions and reports and will file updates into the weekend.
