Owens and her assistant, Sarah Potes, conducted a Zoom call with local media on Friday morning, a session also attended by county commissioners Darrell Banks, Tony Vero and Cliff Mears.
An afternoon update with media is planned Friday at 3:30 p.m., according to Owens, the former regional director for Catholic Charities, including work as the disaster response coordinator for the Toledo Diocese.
The sheriff's office declared a Level One snow emergency at 3:45 a.m. and then upgraded it to a Level Two at 7:45 a.m., the EMA director said.
A winter storm warning remains in effect until Saturday at 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service office in Cleveland. In addition, a wind chill warning remains in place until Saturday at 10 a.m.
Owens said the air temperature at 9 a.m. in Richland County was -4 degrees with a wind child of -27. Wind gusts of 45 miles per hour are expected throughout Friday, she said.
Owens said the low Friday night is expected to dip down to -3 and that a "balmy" 9 degrees is the expected high on Saturday.
Four residents spent Thursday night at a warming center opened with volunteers at the Salvation Army's DeWald Center at 47 S. Main St. in Mansfield.
Owens said the center plans to remain open through Monday morning, though more volunteers are needed.
Volunteers are also needed throughout the day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Anyone 18 years of age or older wishing to volunteer may do so by contacting Peggy Lewis Powers at 419-564-9542 or using this link to the SignUp Genius application: https://bit.ly/3Wh6eMQ
"The whole premise of this warming center is operated on volunteers. So if we've come up with a challenge of volunteers there, it will be questionable as to whether the the warming center would remain open," Owens said.
The theme for Friday is to stay home if possible, Owens said.
"Be smart, stay home unless absolutely necessary. If you do go out, be sure you've got blankets, coats, hat, gloves, all that necessary stuff. We have had reports of vehicles going off the road and people are having to wait a lengthy amount of time for tow trucks," she said.
"So we want to make sure you stay warm while you're waiting for the tow trucks," Owens said.
As power outages increase, she said, so will emergency generator usage.
"As a reminder, be safe with generators, keep them away from the house and in well-ventilated areas," Owens said.
