I 71 US 30

The scene from an Ohio Dept. of Transportation camera Friday morning near the intersection of I-71 and U.S. 30 (ODOT photo)

MANSFIELD -- Power outages are cropping up around Richland County on Friday due to the strong winter storm, according to county Emergency Management Agency Director Rebecca Owens.

The storm that blasted across north central Ohio late Thursday night with snow, powerful winds and icy cold is a quick baptism of fire for Owens, who took over the EMA post three weeks ago.

Rebecca Owens

Rebecca Owens is Richland County's Emergency Management Agency director.

