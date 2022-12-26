ODOT snow

This was the scene on the morning of Friday, Dec. 23, recorded by an ODOT camera near the intersection of U.S. 30 and I-71. (ODOT photo)

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues their work to clear the roads, assist motorists and provide real time traffic information.

