A large number of trees were uprooted and left on roads on and around Malabar Farm State Park near Lucas on Monday night. The southeast part of Richland County was hardest hit during the storms, according to engineer Adam Gove. (Richland Source file photo)
Several trails and recreation areas in Ashland, Morrow, and Richland counties will be closed until further notice due to damage caused by recent storms, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
“In order to protect the safety of our visitors, we are temporarily closing areas that were damaged by recent severe storms,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said.
“Cleanup efforts are underway, and we look forward to getting everything back open quickly. In the meantime, we have more than 70 other state parks that are fully open and perfect to explore."
Initial response to this week’s severe weather focused on visitor safety and included general clean-up as well as clearing roadways, campgrounds, and other high-traffic areas. With general access and some power restored, staff have been able to fully assess the trail conditions.
Trails, bridges, stairs, and boardwalks located in Mohican State Park and Forest, as well as Malabar Farm State Park sustained significant damage. In many areas these trails are impassable due to downed trees and must be closed for visitor safety.
Facility and trail status are outlined below. Updated information is available at ohiodnr.gov.
Malabar Farm State Park
Mt. Jeez overlook trail is open, all remaining trails are closed.
Big House, visitor center, and gift store are closed.
Malabar Farm Restaurant updates posted here.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
Mohican State Park
All trails are closed (this includes hiking trails, bridle trails, and the mountain bike trail).
Campgrounds are open to existing reservations with limited amenities.
Lodge operations, with limited amenities, are expected to resume over the weekend as electric services are restored. For updates, visit the website.
Mohican State Forest
All trails are closed.
All forestry camping areas are closed.
Mt. Gilead State Park
Campground is closed, expected to reopen on Monday, June 20.
Guests with camping, cabin, or lodge reservations are being contacted. Trails will open as trees are cleared and any necessary repairs are made.
Support Our Journalism
Be the wind in our sails. Our weather coverage is free to read in rain or shine, thanks to community support. Become a member today.