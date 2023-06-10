Jeanene Smith

Jeanene Smith, a 6th thru 8th grade science teacher at St. Peter’s, shows the real-time results of the school's PurpleAir monitor.

MANSFIELD — When Jeanene Smith asked administrators at St. Peter's School to purchase an outdoor air quality monitor, she figured it would be a worthwhile educational tool for her middle school science classes.

But the metrics calculated by the small white machine likely have a much wider audience now. 

PM size

A graphic demonstrating the size of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) as compared to beach sand and a human hair.
The PurpleAir monitor at St. Peter's School is located on the building's south side. Two sensors collect constant data on the amount of particulate matter in the air.

