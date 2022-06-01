Hopefully you enjoyed the great weather over Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start to summer.
Now get ready for some traditional summer-like weather, even though the official flag-drop on the season doesn't start for another 20 days.
As in crash, bang and boom.
The National Weather Service office in Cleveland has issued a hazardous weather outlook for all of north central Ohio this afternoon and early evening, including Richland, Ashland, Knox and Crawford counties.
Strong to severe thunderstorms may develop along and ahead of a cold front approaching the region this afternoon.
The greatest chance of experiencing these thunderstorms is near and southeast of a line from Meadville to Marion.
Clusters of thunderstorms may develop this afternoon and continue into the evening. The main threat is strong damaging winds, but some larger hail is possible with the first storms that develop.
The storm will bring an end to a string of high temperatures that settled across the area for the last several days. The high today will approach 85 before the cold front flows across after 3 p.m., bringing storms and cooler temperatures.
The thermometer will dip into the 70s this evening and into the 60s overnight.
The chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are expected with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
There is a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms again Thursday, mainly before 3 p.m. The high will only get to about 65 degrees and the overnight low will dip to about 50.
Worry not though, sun worshippers. Your weather returns this weekend.
It will be sunny Friday with a high near 73 and a low Friday night around 49 under clear skies.
Sunny skies are expected Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the 70s both days.
