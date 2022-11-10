"Pour me somethin' tall an' strong,
Make it a "Hurricane" before I go insane.
"Pour me somethin' tall an' strong,
Make it a "Hurricane" before I go insane.
It's only half-past twelve but I don't care.
It's five o'clock somewhere."
-- Alan Jackson
MANSFIELD -- Brace yourself for the remnants of former Hurricane Nicole.
We're a long way from the ocean in north central Ohio. But it's about to get downright nautical around here in terms of rainfall on Friday.
The storm that landed in Florida a few days ago has been downgraded in terms of wind. But the system is still packing a water-filled punch as it moves northward into the Ohio Valley.
The National Weather Service office in Cleveland has issued a hazardous weather outlook for a large portion of Ohio as the storm moves through Georgia and makes its way deeper into the nation's interior.
Periods of moderate to heavy rain will develop across the area on Friday as tropical moisture from Nicole interacts with a cold front, causing potential localized flooding.
Heavy rain of 2 to 3 inches in forecast along and east of I-71, which cuts through Richland and Ashland counties.
Sarah Potes, the interim EMS director for Richland County, issued an email Thursday afternoon cautioning residents that fall leaves and debris blocking drains could contribute to minor flooding, especially in urban areas.
Rises are expected on area rivers, streams, and creeks, but due to recent dry conditions, widespread river flooding is not expected, Potes said.
So if you have leaves piled near storm drains ... now would be a good time to clear those areas.
Then pour that white rum, dark rum, passion fruit juice, orange juice, grenadine, simple syrup and lime juice into that Hurricane glass and get ready to ride out a wet Friday afternoon and night.
After all, it's 5 o'clock somewhere.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.