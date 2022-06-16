A few days after Mother Nature pounded north central Ohio with thunderstorms, high winds, torrential rains and even a thunderstorm -- she may be back again this afternoon.
Even as more than 9,400 Richland County customers continue to swelter in the 90-degree heat due to FirstEnergy and AEP power outages that began Monday night, the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook Thursday afternoon.
Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, with potential damaging wind gusts and large hail.
Thankfully, the NWS said the chance of precipitation is just 30 percent -- which means there is a 70 percent chance the nasty heat and humidity is all we will have to (continue) to deal with.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
If the storms come, they will likely arrive between 2 and 3 p.m.
In interim, a heat advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. The high today is expected to top out at 89, though heat index values of up to 99 are expected due to humidity.
The NWS advises folks to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly and others in need.
If you are one of the fortunate residents to have electricity, stay in air conditioned rooms. If not, well, maybe FirstEnergy and AEP will throw a few more "power on" switches today.
According to their websites Thursday afternoon, FirstEnergy still has 6,710 customers in Richland County without power. AEP has 2,701.
Support Our Journalism
Be the wind in our sails. Our weather coverage is free to read in rain or shine, thanks to community support. Become a member today.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"