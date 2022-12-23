sun

The sun tries to peek through the clouds on Friday afternoon in Walnut Hills in Washington Township.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The irony was not lost on Rebecca Owens that the Richland County Emergency Management Agency office lost power on Friday afternoon.

But the new EMA director, her office inside the Peoples Community Center at 597 Park Ave. East powered by a generator, still met with media during a online update session.

Rebecca Owens

Rebecca Owens is Richland County's Emergency Management Agency director.
Cold outside

Windchills around Richland County remained around -30 on Friday afternoon, according to Richland County EMA Director Rebecca Owens.
Pine tree

A pine tree weathers the snow and wind on Friday as a powerful winter storm roars through north central Ohio.

