MANSFIELD -- The irony was not lost on Rebecca Owens that the Richland County Emergency Management Agency office lost power on Friday afternoon.
But the new EMA director, her office inside the Peoples Community Center at 597 Park Ave. East powered by a generator, still met with media during a online update session.
The winter storm that packed a wallop across north central Ohio late Thursday night has continued to create havoc throughout the day Friday with blowing and drifting snow, below-zero temperatures and scattered power outages.
"Winds are expected to pick up again later today," Owens said during a 3:30 p.m. session. "Windchill right now is approximately -25 to -30 degrees and that's expected to go through tomorrow morning, with -15 to -20 degree windchills through Sunday morning."
The actual air temperature was -5 when the briefing began.
Owens said the National Weather Service reported Richland County has received 2.5 inches of snow.
"It has tapered off right now. However, it is expected to pick up later today with another inch expected," she said.
A winter storm warning remains in effect until Saturday at 7 a.m., according to the NWS office in Cleveland. In addition, a wind chill warning remains in place until Saturday at 10 a.m.
Owens said Ohio Edison reported 2,411 power outages Friday afternoon while AEP was down to five.
She said most of the current outages were in the Ontario area and Madison Township, including near Ashland, Stewart and Ford roads.
"In terms of power outages, we don't know when they will occur or how long it will take the power companies to restore power," she said.
Owens, who took over the local EMA on Dec. 3, laughed when asked if she was enjoying her new role after years as the former regional director for Catholic Charities, including work as the disaster response coordinator for the Toledo Diocese.
"I love my job," she said. "I am one of those crazy people. I like to be busy and I kind of like the chaos, as well, so I guess that's appropriate."
"I have an awesome assistant, so I'm thrilled to have her with me, as well, to make a good team. I think this has been good trial run. It could be a whole lot worse, so I'm glad this is nothing too drastic at the moment, but it's a good place to start," Owens said.
Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero, who was on the Zoom call, praised the new EMA team.
"Rebecca and Sarah (Potes) are doing an excellent job and she has only reinforced that she was the right person for the job," Vero said, a though quickly seconded by Commissioner Darrell Banks.
Owens said she had been told by City of Mansfield street operations Supervisor Steve Brown around noon Friday that the city had 12 trucks (six large, six small) plowing streets.
"We will keep working as long as we need to. Drifting is the largest issue we have right now," Brown said.
Stephanie Zader, an At-large member of Mansfield City Council, was also on the Zoom call Friday. Afterward, Zader said she had visited the city's service complex earlier in the day.
"We have several new plow truck trainees out today with seasoned drivers, and they they are all working hard to get the roads cleared. We have crews scheduled through Christmas morning and are prepared to schedule for Christmas Day," she said.
