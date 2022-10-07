Freeze warning in effect for north central Ohio From Richland County Emergency Management Agency. Oct 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- It's time to break out the winter jackets.A freeze warning is in effect for north central Ohio from 2 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Richland County Emergency Management Agency.Temperatures in the lower 30 degrees are expected.Frost and freezing temperatures can kill crops, other vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.Local residents are urged to take precautions accordingly. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Freeze Warning Meteorology Botany Temperature Winter North Vegetation Crop Trending Countdown to crawl: Richland County boutique owners look ahead to collaborative event ‘We believe in it’: New owner of Appleseed Shopping Center talks updates Richland County property transfers: Appleseed Shopping Center sells for $2 million Westinghouse: $4 million demolition, remediation project underway in Mansfield Open Source: Lloyd Rebar wins a share of Intel construction project Mechanics Bank announces 7 promotions Polk man killed in Ashland County motorcycle crash Kingsgate: Skilken Gold seeks 6-month extension on demolition orders Meet Effie James, Richland Source's new columnist Local firefighter dies in motorcycle accident