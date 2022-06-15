RICHLAND COUNTY — Damage from this week’s strong storms is being compared to the 2005 ice storm based on the amount of widespread destruction.
The powerful winds and thunderstorms swept through the cooperative’s service territory beginning late Monday night and extending into the early morning hours Tuesday, causing widespread damage to trees and power lines across the Buckeye State.
Firelands Electric has been utilizing all of its line crews and operations employees around the clock since storms hit, working tirelessly to assess damage, identify problems, and get power restored.
The cooperative has 995 miles of line extending across a four-county service territory and over 45% of this area was affected by the damaging storms, resulting in more than 125 separate outages spanning over 450 miles. This caused over 4,000 member-consumers of Firelands Electric Cooperative to be without power early Tuesday morning across portions of Ashland, Huron, and Richland counties.
Firelands Electric crews made good progress overnight and early this morning.
As of 9AM Wednesday, the cooperative currently has 1,612 member-consumers remaining out of power.
In addition to receiving assistance from three separate tree contractor companies to help with clearing tree debris, several line crews from neighboring North Central Electric Cooperative have arrived to assist Firelands Electric with restoration efforts. Crews have been assigned to each area containing outages and the cooperative hopes to make significant progress with restoral efforts throughout the day.
Firelands Electric Cooperative, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative, is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric utility serving more than 9,100 homes and businesses in rural areas of Ashland, Huron, Lorain, and Richland counties that ranks among the highest energy utilities in the country for customer satisfaction. Visit the cooperative’s website, www.firelandsec.com, Facebook page and Twitter feed, to learn more about reliable and affordable power.
