City of Shelby announces storm debris clean-up assistance From the City of Shelby Jun 17, 2022 SHELBY -- Beginning Monday, June 20, limbs and branches brought down from the recent wind storm event will be collected from the city-owned right of way throughout the community.Limbs and branches not exceeding 10 inches in diameter may be brought to the curb for removal by professional crews contracted by the city.Crews will not be collecting along alley ways. Crews will not be raking small twigs and leaf litter left behind.Citizens may also drop off appropriately sized limbs and branches at the gravel parking lot at the north end of Park Avenue.If you have any questions, please call City Hall at 419-347-5131.