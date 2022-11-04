Wind

“Powerful winds that crack the boughs of November! - and the bright calm sun, untouched by the furies of the earth, abandoning the earth to darkness, and wild forlornness, and night, as men shiver in their coats and hurry home. And then the lights of home glowing in those desolate deeps. There are the stars, though! - high and sparkling in a spiritual firmament." -- Jack Kerouac, Windblown World: The Journals of Jack Kerouac 1947-1954

An American novelist and poet who died in 1969 at the tender age of 47, Jack Kerouac may have been thinking of north central Ohio weather when he penned the words above.

Jack Kerouac

Jack Kerouac (Wikipedia photo)

