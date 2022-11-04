“Powerful winds that crack the boughs of November! - and the bright calm sun, untouched by the furies of the earth, abandoning the earth to darkness, and wild forlornness, and night, as men shiver in their coats and hurry home. And then the lights of home glowing in those desolate deeps. There are the stars, though! - high and sparkling in a spiritual firmament." -- Jack Kerouac, Windblown World: The Journals of Jack Kerouac 1947-1954
An American novelist and poet who died in 1969 at the tender age of 47, Jack Kerouac may have been thinking of north central Ohio weather when he penned the words above.
OK, that's a stretch. But it gave me a reason to read some words from one of my favorite authors again.
The National Weather Service office in Cleveland has issued a wind advisory for a large swath of northern Ohio on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., an advisory area that includes Richland, Ashland and Crawford counties.
Winds from the south will blow 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50, the NWS said in its advisory.
If you have unsecured things in your backyard, they could end up a house or two down if the winds blow as expected. Just as in any wind events, tree limbs could be tossed down and around and may take out a power line or two.
Take care driving during the period, especially if you are operating a high profile vehicle.
Showers are likely Saturday, mainly after 4 p.m. The chance of rain is 60 percent.
Winds will subside a bit Saturday night, though showers remain likely, mainly before 8 p.m. The chance of rain is 80 percent and the overnight low will dip down around 52.
Assuming we all survive Saturday's inclemency, Sunday looks much better in terms of weather. It will be sunny with a high near 67. Skies will be mostly clear Sunday night with a low around 47.
We'll start the next work week with a weather smile -- sunny skies with a high near 63.
Enjoy the sun while we can see it. Colder, darker days are coming.
