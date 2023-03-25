High Wind

The NWS office in Cleveland has issued a high-wind warning Saturday for most of northern Ohio. (NWS image)

MANSFIELD -- It's not the Ides of March you need to be concerned about today across north central Ohio.

It's the winds of March, according to the National Weather Service office in Cleveland, which has issued a high-wind warning Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"