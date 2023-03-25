MANSFIELD -- It's not the Ides of March you need to be concerned about today across north central Ohio.
It's the winds of March, according to the National Weather Service office in Cleveland, which has issued a high-wind warning Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
"Beware the ides of March" is a warning to watch out for betrayal or misfortune. It’s often used in political contexts.
The term originated in 44 B.C. with March 15, the day on which Roman Emperor Julius Caesar was assassinated. His seer, Spurinna, warned him it was coming, an event that saw up to 60 conspirators attack him with knives.
For our purposes today, the wind is going to be stabbing at times.
The NWS predicts winds from the southwest from 25 to 35 miles per hour, with gusts up to 60 expected.
That kind of wind will likely have its normal damaging effect on trees and power lines, which could result in power outages across the area.
Travel could become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use caution if you must drive.
The NWS said people should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during a windstorm and avoid windows.
It's just going to generally be a cruddy start to the last weekend in March for weather.
Rain is likely today, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Temps could each 60, but the chance of rain is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
It will clear a bit overnight with a low around 30. Overnight winds will decrease, though gusts of around 47 are still possible.
It's expected to be sunny on Sunday with a high near 52 and winds of only 10 to 13 miles per hour. There is a slight chance of showers Sunday night after 2 a.m.
