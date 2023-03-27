Windstorm Power Restoration Update: March 27, 1 p.m.
CURRENT SITUATION
Crews have restored almost 90% of the over 125,000 customers who lost power as a result of Saturday’s windstorm. More than 2,000 line, tree, contractor, assessor and support personnel are continuing to work as quickly and as safely as they can to bring power back on for the remaining 15,000 customers.
Damage was extensive and widespread across our service territory, with northeast and southeast Ohio the hardest hit. As power is restored, crews from other areas around the state — including Columbus and northwest Ohio — are traveling to the hard-hit areas to help with the restoration effort.
Widespread rain is moving into our service territory and could worsen ground that is already saturated. These conditions could cause more trees to fall and result in additional outages.
As part of our mutual assistance program, line crews from other states are also assisting. Read herefor more information about our restoration process.
RESTORATION UPDATES
Athens (11 p.m. Wednesday)
8 broken poles
50 spans of wire down
Belmont (3 p.m. today)
5 broken poles
50 spans of wire down
Cambridge (11:30 p.m. today)
3 broken poles
40 spans of wire down
Canton (11 p.m. Wednesday)
28 broken poles
200+ spans of wire down
Chillicothe (6 p.m. today)
6 broken poles
49 spans of wire down
Coshocton (3 p.m. Tuesday)
5 broken poles
35 spans of wire down
Crooksville (3 p.m. today)
1 broken pole
80 spans of wire down
Lancaster (11 p.m. Wednesday)
12 broken poles
60 spans of wire down
Lucasville (6 p.m. Tuesday)
10 broken poles
100 spans of wire down
Marietta (11 p.m. Wednesday)
15 broken poles
60 spans of wire down
McConnelsville (6 p.m. Tuesday)
3 broken poles
45 spans of wire down
Mt. Vernon (3 p.m. today)
4 broken poles
55 spans of wire down
Newark (3 p.m. today)
11 broken poles
55 spans of wire down
New Philadelphia (11 p.m. Wednesday)
13 broken poles
200+ spans of wire down
Pomeroy (11 p.m. Wednesday)
8 broken poles
100 spans of wire down
South Point (10 p.m. today)
6 broken poles
50 spans of wire down
Steubenville (11 p.m. Wednesday)
14 broken poles
200+ spans of wire down
Wellston (6 p.m. Tuesday)
5 broken poles
70 spans of wire down
Zanesville (3 p.m. Tuesday)
5 broken poles
59 spans of wire down
Restoration Complete
Columbus
37 broken poles
139 spans of wire down
Delaware
1 broken pole
22 spans of wire down
Hillsboro
8 broken poles
Northwest Ohio
16 broken poles
16 spans of wire down
Seaman
1 broken pole
10 spans of wire down
DAMAGE, REPAIRS & ASSISTANCE
Tree Damage: Our tree crews are among the first responders as they work to safely clear trees from our lines and equipment and move to the next location as quickly as possible to allow our line crews to restore power. We do not remove cut trees or limbs during emergency power restoration. In these instances, property owners are responsible for removing tree debris.
Electrical Equipment: Homeowners are responsible for the electrical equipment attached to their houses. If any equipment was damaged during the windstorm, customers must contact a licensed electrician to make repairs before AEP Ohio can safely restore power. Learn more about the responsibilities of a property owner and AEP Ohiohere.
Food: AEP Ohio does not reimburse for perishable items during a power outage. We recommend checking with your insurance agent. Additionally, customers may request an outage verification letter from us to request emergency food assistance from local food pantries and non-profits by contacting our call center at (800) 672-2231.
Payment Assistance: If customers are experiencing financial hardship, we can work together to find the right option. Additional information can be found atAEPOhio.com/Assistanceor by reaching out to AEP Ohio onFacebookandTwitter.
CONTINUED SAFETY REMINDERS
Stay away from any downed wires. Call 911 and report any hazards through the AEP Ohio mobile app or by calling AEP Ohio at (800) 672-2231.
Investigate your surroundings before trying to clean up any debris. Limbs, leaves and other objects moved by the wind could hide downed wires. Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or debris within 10 feet of a power line.
Check on family, friends and neighbors who are elderly, have small children or have a medical condition.
Notify AEP Ohio if you’re using a generator. This protects you and our lineworkers as they work to restore power.
Never operate lanterns, heaters or fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation.
Unplug major appliances to protect them when power is restored.
Refuel heaters, lamps and generators outside and away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up spilled fuel immediately.
Never burn charcoal indoors — it releases poisonous carbon monoxide.
STAY CONNECTED
Customers can receive the latest alerts and information and should: