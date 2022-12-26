cold power

American Electric Power on Christmas afternoon notified area customers its request to limit electricity usage had ended.

MANSFIELD -- American Electric Power on Christmas afternoon notified area customers its request to limit electricity usage had ended.

In an email to customers on Christmas Eve, AEP had told customers extremely cold temperatures across the region had created extraordinary demands on the power system.

