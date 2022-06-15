MANSFIELD — Residents looking to find relief from today’s expected high heat index can find temporary relief at the locations listed below. Efforts are ongoing to restore power to those still experiencing outages.
“During this period of storm recovery, I urge everyone to be mindful of their health and safety needs. Please check on neighbors or family members who may need assistance,” said Richland County Emergency Management Director Joseph Petrycki.
“My staff and I continue to monitor the situation as it continues to play out. Updates will be provided when there is a significant change.”
The information below is accurate as of 10:45 a.m. on June 15 and may be subject to change. Individuals can call First Call 211 at 419-522-4636 for updates.
Location and Hours of Cooling Centers in Richland County
Bellville
• Bellville Public Library, 97 Bell Street 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Love Our Heroes Store, 24 Bell Street 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Police Department, 320 Bell Street 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Butler
• Butler “Old” Village Hall, 33 Elm Street 7:30 a.m. until needed
Lexington
• Fusion Church, 220 Industrial Drive 10am until needed Village Hall, 44 W Main Street Noon to 6 p.m.
Lucas
• Lucas Public Library, 34 W Main St 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Madison
• Madison Branch Library, 1395 Grace Street 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mansfield
• Berean Baptist Church, 2145 Middle Bellville 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Crossroads Church City Center, 24 N Main 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Crossroads Church Main Campus, 1188 PAW 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Idea Works Co-Working Facility, 40 W. 4th Street, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Main Library, 43 W 3rd Street 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Mansfield Alliance Church, 291 W Cook 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ontario
• Ontario Branch Library, 2221 Village Mall Drive 9am to 5pm
Shelby
• Marvin Memorial Library, 29 W Whitney Avenue 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Shelby Police Department, 31 Mack Ave 24/7
