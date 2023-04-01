Lede.jpg

A sign tipped over and smashed through the windshield of this car at the intersection of McElroy Road and Ashland Road sometime Saturday morning.

 Larry Phillips

MANSFIELD -- The storm we were told was coming is still ongoing in Mansfield on Saturday afternoon.

