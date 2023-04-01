MANSFIELD -- The storm we were told was coming is still ongoing in Mansfield on Saturday afternoon.
Overnight whipping winds, that were forecast to be as high as 55 miles per hour, ripped through the region and seemed to hit Madison Township with the most fury.
According to Rebecca Owens, Director of the Richland County Emergency Management Agency, the Madison Township Fire Department has damage as well as the Madison Township Building.
"At approximately 2:30 a.m., severe winds went through Richland County," Owens stated. "Initial reports of damage in the Madison area near Beal Road, State Route 42/30 interchange, and Fleming Falls Road."
A drive through the area on Saturday morning showed the impact of the storm centered around the intersection of McElroy Road and Ashland Road. Signs were knocked over and smashed through multiple car windshields, loose items were wrapped around telephone poles, and even an election campaign sign was stuck high up in a tree.
"The Richland County Sheriff's Department reported trees down on power lines, and utility poles down on roadways," Owens said. "Power outages were reported throughout the area. Utility companies have been notified."
Owens said the Ontario Police Department reported a road closure on Park Ave West near Home Road and Sunset Road due to trees on power lines.
Power outages should be reported to the utility companies. Residents are advised to exercise caution when driving due to downed power lines and trees.
Richland County EMA will provide updates as more information becomes available.
UPDATE (12:22 p.m.)
Richland County EMA Director Rebecca Owens accompanied Madison Township Fire Chief Ken Justus for a review of the damaged areas from the early-morning storm.
Affected areas include Beal Road, Rafeld Road, Dresden, and Stewart Road. The Madison Township building and Madison Fire Department on Expressview Drive have sustained damages. The township building lost half of its roof and part of a steel awning. A semi tractor/trailer was reported on its side on Route 30 at approximately 4 a.m.
Power lines remain down, roads are blocked. Many trees have been uprooted, some twisted and broke off. Several homes have structure damage as well as damage to garages and other small outbuildings.
Residents are advised to contact their insurance provider to report damages. All residents throughout the county including those in the Madison Twp area should contact 211 to report damages. Information collected by 211 will help provide an overall picture of the damage throughout the county.
Information along with photos of the damage are being reported to the National Weather Service who will make a determination as to the cause of the storm.
2nd UPDATE (6:30 p.m.)
As of 6:30pm Saturday April 1, information reported to First Call 211 was that nine households in the Madison Twp area reported damage, and one in Mansfield.
The damage consists primarily of downed trees and roof damage. The Madison Township Fire Department is operating on partial power. The Madison Township Building will be closed until further notice.
Approximately 2,900 households in Richland County remain without power. Per Ohio Edison, officials anticipate power will be restored by Sunday evening. AEP reports 401 households out, no estimate provided as to when power will be restored.
Storm information has been reported to the National Weather Service in Cleveland.
There has been no determination yet by the National Weather Service as to the cause of the storm.
A reminder, if utilizing generators, please do not use them in the house. Be sure generators are located in a safe area away from the home and well ventilated.
Per the NWS forecast for Sunday is sunny and and temperatures in the 50s. More rain is predicted for the early part of next week.
Residents are advised to contact their insurance provider to report damages.
All residents throughout Richland County, including those in the Madison Township area should contact 211 to report damages. Information collected by 211 will help provide an overall picture of the damage throughout the county. Storm damage was also reported in Crawford County and has been forwarded to the NWS in Cleveland.
Richland County EMA will provide updates as more information becomes available.