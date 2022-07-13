MANSFIELD – Tickets are now on sale for the 2nd annual St. Peter’s Augustfest, a night of fellowship, live music, and games for adults 21-plus.
The event is on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Spartan Fields.
New this year to Augustfest is a $2,500 grand prize golf ball drop, a BBQ chicken and pulled pork dinner, and live music. This year’s entertainment includes performances from EKG (Eggerton-Kastran Group), Low E Band, and Tom’s Kitchen Table.
“We’re looking forward to building on the success of last year’s event. Our goal is to provide the community with an affordable night of entertainment and fun,” said committee chairperson Justin Berry. “This event is open to all in our community. We’ve packed a lot of fun into a $20 ticket.”
In addition to the dinner and live music, Augustfest will feature several varieties of beer and wine, food, casino games, a cornhole tournament, and a closest to the pin contest.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
A drone will be used to perform the Grand Prize Golf ball drop. Up to 1,000 golf balls will be dropped from the drone, and the first ball that lands in or closest to the hole will win the $2,500 grand prize. Proceeds from the event will go to support St. Peter’s School.
Presale tickets are $20/per person with dinner and a golf ball drop entry, $10/per person for admission with a golf ball drop entry. For those who can’t attend the event, you can still purchase a chance to win the grand prize golf ball drop for $10.