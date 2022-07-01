“We were really just thinking about celebrating community,” Holly said. “Faith, family, freedom is very on brand for us at The Boot Life.
Chris and Holly smiled out into the crowd as they recognized many of their loyal customers. Beyond just the locals, however, the block party, which is the first event to take place at the racetrack since it closed in 2020, brought music fans all the way from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Tennessee and Arizona.
Chris called Holly the “boot boss” for being able to secure such amazing talent for the event.
From the stage, to the lights, to the actual music, Chris said they went all out.
“We went all out to give the absolute best show that we could give to our community because, you know, these are our people,” Chris said.
David Cunningham from Crossroads Church helped set up the event and was excited to see it come to life. Cunningham said while he is a country music fan, he was most looking forward to getting his hands on some deep-fried oreos from one of the food trucks.
Cunningham was especially happy to see the event come to life after years of COVID-19 shutdowns and limitations.
“We just really enjoy what they’re doing for the community, bringing everybody out for the event,” Cunningham said.
“It's a great event, family event for all ages, and it’s a great thing they decided to have it as a dry event so everyone can have fun and it’s a good, safe time for everyone.”
Emily Mills and Aaron Lamoreaux recently got engaged and spent their date night at the event.
Mills came from Dayton to meet Lamoreaux, enjoy the music and spend time together before their wedding in October.
As more and more people started coming through the gates, Chris and Holly said they were excited to see what they can continue to do in the community.
“This is just the start,” Chris said. “This is the first annual Boot Life Block Party and we will be back next year to do another excellent event and we’re gonna honor those who live the Boot Life."
