Youngsters and their parents enjoyed the Easter Egg Hunt at Spartan Field in 2021.
More than 6,000 eggs will be available at Spartan Fields for children to find on Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m.
More than 6,000 candy-filled Easter Eggs will be placed across the athletic complex so that children can spread out and hunt. Last year more than 300 people turned out for the hunt.
“We did not know what to expect last year, but were very impressed with the turnout. It is a unique way to provide fellowship to our community during this Holy Easter season,” said Jason Crundwell, Director of Institutional Advancement for St. Peter’s School.0
“This is a great service project for our students. Our Spiritual Life Class has stuffed thousands of eggs and will also earn service hours to help spread them on the soccer field.”
The event is open to all children ages 12 and younger. In addition to the candy, some eggs contain prizes, including toys, and gift certificates.
The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance and be available for photos. Spartan Fields Athletic Complex is located at 640 Hickory Lane on the east side of Mansfield. Signs will be out to help direct visitors to the complex.
