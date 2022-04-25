The spring and summer months bring April showers and May flowers, but they also bring seasonal allergies.
Severe allergies can lead to infections and inflammation in the sinuses if not treated, especially in children.
“A lot of allergy symptoms become worse and flare up so we tend to see a lot of patients that are not doing well on allergy medication alone,” Professor of Pediatric Otolaryngology at Nationwide Children’s hospital, Dr. Spencer Lindsey said.
During this season, Dr. Lindsey can see between 25 to 35 patients a day for ear, sinus and/or throat infections, chronic inflammatory problems and chronic tonsillitis.
Upon seeing a patient and identifying their symptoms, Dr. Lindsey is better able to suggest a treatment that will provide the most relief.
“Oftentimes, we will talk to them about surgical interventions that might be helpful to treat those conditions or medication changes we can make to help them,” Dr. Lindsey said. “Sometimes it goes beyond an antibiotic or nasal spray, sometimes it does require a surgery to help open up those sinuses and treat a more chronic disease.”
Seasonal allergies can be contained by starting pre-treatment with allergy medications and sprays from various brand names. Nasal sprays can be used to flush allergens out of the nose and sinus rinses are also an option, according to Dr. Lindsey.
Nationwide Children’s Hospital has seen a lot of success with their treatment for severe allergies.
“I can think of a handful of patients who have chronic nasal congestion who have had worsening nasal obstruction, not acting like themselves,” Dr. Lindsey said.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
The patients started on a generic nasal spray, and within a couple of weeks, their quality of life seemed to improve significantly, according to their parents. They had no to little side effects and were happy just to be able to breathe through their nose again, according to Dr. Lindsey.
If your child is experiencing seasonal allergies, Dr. Lindsey and his team are ready to help.
“We enjoy going to the Mansfield area and serving the local community,” he said. “We are happy just to be a resource.”