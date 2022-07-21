Richland Public Health - Prenatal Newborn Home Visits Service

Caitlin Schoonover and her daughter, Nova (left) with Karissa Fenner RN, BSN (right).

Richland Public Health (RPH) is widely known for their ability to give immunizations or have Covid-19 take home tests for the public, but they house many other programs that are beneficial to the community. 

Karissa Fenner, Richland Public Health

Karissa Fenner RN, BSN with a Cribette, which transitions from a bassinet to a crib.
Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

DON'T MISS A THRIVE STORY

Sign up for the weekly thrive newsletter and get local inspiration delivered to your inbox every Monday.

Tags