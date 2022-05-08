Abigail Bergert, of Canton South High School, won first place for Light and Shadow, Digital Photography.
Ashley Powell
Ashley Powell, of Buckeye Senior High School, won the People's Choice Award for Persona, Digital Art.
Layla Carpenter
Layla Carpenter, of Perry High School, won third place for Water’s Edge, Reduction Print.
Sydney Gibson, of Plymouth
Sydney Gibson, of Plymouth, finished second in the Congressional Art Competition with this work, bird dog, scratch art.
In announcing the winners, Congressman Gibbs said, “Every year, I am impressed by the skill, attention to detail, and passion displayed by the young artists who participate. Abigail, Sydney, Layla, Ashley, and all students who participated should be proud of their accomplishments and the recognition of their incredible talents.
"The creative arts are an important component in the foundation of a well-rounded education. The artistic process helps exercise and hone parts of the mind that physical education and the sciences may not.”
Bergert’s work will be shown in the Congressional Art Competition Gallery located in the tunnel between the Cannon House Office Building and the Capitol.
Gibson’s piece will be on display in Congressman Gibbs’ DC office, while Carpenter’s work will be shown at Gibbs’ Ashland office. A reception at the Capitol honoring Abigail Bergert and all winners from across the nation will be announced at a later date.
