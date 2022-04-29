SHELBY -- For the first time in two years, the arena at Pioneer Career and Technology Center was packed with excited Pioneer students and proud family members Wednesday, April 27 for the annual Pioneer Honors Night.
During the event students were recognized for achieving, performing and succeeding at extraordinary levels.
Scholarships were awarded to many students for continuing education with the total amount over $1.7 million. Pioneer also announced special awards including the Director’s Attitude Awards and Citizenship Awards.
A major highlight of the evening was the announcement of the 2022 Byron H. Carmean Character, Dedication and Service Award winner, Ken Chang, a senior from Ontario High School. Chang has excelled in Pioneer’s Exercise Science/Sports Medicine program with instructor Michael Millward.
The Carmean Award is the highest award given to a Pioneer student and was created to recognize students with outstanding qualities of character, personal dedication and service to education. In addition to Chang’s classroom success including earning 26 college credits, he is active at Pioneer, Ontario High School and as a community volunteer.
At Pioneer, Chang has been involved with the HOSA (Future Health Professionals) and National Technical Honors Society.
At Ontario, Chang has earned the Scholar-Athlete Award all 4 years and participated in varsity track, varsity cross country and is a member of National Honors Society. Chang’s volunteer endeavors include the Tiny Tim Shoppe, Avita Summit Therapy, and Mosiac Meals Organization.
This year’s other deserving nominees for the Carmean Award includes seniors:
Zavier Alterio, Performing Arts, Lexington High School.
Ryan Chapman, Exercise Science/Sports Medicine, Ontario High School.
Drew Ericsson, Exercise Science/Sports Medicine, Homeschooled.
Graham Geissman, Masonry, Buckeye Central High School.
Wyatt Martin, Precision Machining Technology, Buckeye Central High School.
Isaac Neff, Welding, Lucas High School.
Kolin Rowlinson, Industrial Diesel, Buckeye Central High School.
Allexis Thompson, Exercise Science/Sports Medicine, Shelby High School.
Kamdyn Vanderpool, Precision Machining Technology, Buckeye Central High School.
Pioneer Career and Technology Center has been providing quality career-technical education to high school juniors and seniors for over 50 years. We serve over 1,100 students representing over 35 Career Tech Programs and 14 partner schools and offer adult education programs. Visit the website at www.PioneerCTC.edu.