Billy Killian's story was submitted by Mansfield Christian.
Thank you for this opportunity to nominate this 2022 Mansfield Christian senior, Billy Killian, for the 2022 Rotary Club McGowan Courage Award.
Six foot, 8 and a quarter inch, Billy Killian has always loved basketball. When he was in 7th grade, a fall from a playground swing injured Billy's shoulder. That year and the next, he experienced multiple shoulder episodes.
Even after months of physical therapy and wearing a brace, Billy's shoulder caused him much pain and grief in his junior high years. Playing basketball in junior high and high school was the highlight of life as he continued to grow in stature, strength and form.
Four games into his junior year of high school, once again, Billy threw his shoulder out of place. This injury put him in a brace for 2 months. No basketball.
Despite his incredible disappointment, without complaint, Billy attended every practice and game, cheering his team members on, helping to encourage them and serving as the "water boy". His encouragement to the team was admirable and courageous as he continued to find a place on his team without actually playing.
"I thought my basketball career was over. I was devastated because basketball was my life for as long as I could remember," Killian said. "The injury gave me a fear for the game, thinking I could dislocate it again. My brother would listen to me and talked me through that fear."
Halfway through the season, Billy was told the brace wasn't providing the healing and correction hoped. As a result, his doctor broke the news about him having to undergo shoulder reconstructive surgery. Although he had known surgery might be likely, Billy struggled with fear and disappointment knowing the recovery would be long and painful.
"As a parent, it is heartbreaking to see your child not only in pain and needing a major surgery, but have to give up their passion is just devastating. However, through his pain, Billy overcame his injury and fear of hurting his shoulder again," Wendy and Stuart Killian, Billy's parents, said.
During this junior year, Billy had surgery. It consisted of the surgeon inserting 6 anchors, 3 incisions and resulted in him having to wear a movement restrictive brace for several weeks. The recovery was painful, long and discouraging. Although courageous, Billy was deeply disappointed as the weeks of recovery and pain dragged on and on.
After several weeks of restrictions, healing and physical therapy, Billy returned to both school and basketball. As with most athletes, depression and anxiety set in. Billy was discouraged because he was unable to play and fearful he may never play basketball again.
Billy continued to display courage as he went to practices and games even though he was struggling feeling discouraged and depressed. His feelings of depression and disappointment were real. With courage, he shared them with his parents and together, they found the help he needed.
During the summer before his senior year, Billy worked hard to increase his strength and skills. Thankfully, he was able to get back in the game and enjoy his senior year of basketball.
"It was my senior year and I wanted to play strong to make my grandpa proud. My grandpa was the one who shared the love of basketball with me," Killian said. "I have to say my proudest moment is when I dunked during a game using the injured arm and my grandpa was there to see it."
More than that, Billy says that he learned how to keep his head up when life takes away the things you love. He wants to let others know that mental and emotional health are important and shouldn't be ignored. From his shoulder experiences, Billy has learned that sometimes life presents new plans that help to strengthen and mature us along the way.
Courageously, this new perspective helped to stretch him out of his comfort zone last month when he traveled to the Dominican Republic on a school mission trip. Playing basketball with students, serving as an integral part of the work teams on work projects were the result of him choosing to move beyond his disappointment and appreciate new opportunities.
"He not only was able to play basketball this season, but was a varsity starter and dominated the court. We cannot put into words how proud we are of Billy’s perseverance and determination," Wendy and Stuart said.
"Not many people could overcome that injury. We give thanks to the Lord and also to Dr. Fisher for his complete healing. Pride doesn’t begin to describe how we feel about Billy. It’s way beyond pride."
It is with pride and gratitude that I nominate Billy Killian for the McGowan Courage Award. He is a stellar young man who has overcome much and looks forward to what is yet to come with courage and thankfulness.