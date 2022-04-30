Anthony's story was written by Jen Branstetter.
I would like to nominate Anthony Kaufman-Keck for the Rotary McGowan Courage Award. Although there are many students in this senior class that have faced significant physical, psychological, family or other challenges, one who stands out in my mind as the epitome of resilience is Anthony Kaufman-Keck.
When I first met Anthony, he was a quiet freshman sitting in my study hall in the cafeteria. He did not say much, but he was always quick to smile when spoken to and always respectful. That was the last I heard or saw of Anthony until part way through his sophomore year.
During this time, I had a couple of kids who would stay after school periodically to get help with their homework. Continually, they would talk about their friend, Anthony, and how much they missed him since he was forced to move to Mount Vernon.
These two students, who never really showed much emotion about anything, were different in the way they talked about Anthony. Their words showed deep admiration for this kid, and they clearly held him in the highest regard. They alluded to the fact that he was going through some tough times and that they were worried about him, which was not something that could be taken lightly, considering they had each lived through their own difficult circumstances.
One day, I finally decided to ask them why he was no longer attending school at Madison, and they assured me he was trying to come back, but the reason for him initially leaving school is still a shock to me.
Being raised by a single parent, Anthony faced several struggles throughout his early years. There were times of difficulty where money was tight and the water was cut off, but when times were tough, his family always stepped in and took turns taking care of him.
He moved and switched schools several times throughout his elementary years, which was a challenge, but it all led to him enrolling in the Madison Local School District during his fourth grade year.
Anthony always loved and looked up to his mom. She was beautiful, and full of life and ambition, but there were times when their relationship was strained due to a mental battle that she continually was fighting as a result of events from her past.
However, that all changed when his little sister, Avery, was born. With his sister being born, it really changed his mother.
Anthony's little sister brought out the best in her. Anthony's mother always wanted better for herself and for her kids. She never gave up fighting and was very strong. She even went back to college to work on completing her nursing degree after multiple setbacks; no matter how hard life would hit her, she would always wake up the next morning, go to work and come home to take care of her kids and do her schooling.
Between being a single mother in college, to having to take care of two kids and work, she was an amazing mother and sister. His mother was not perfect, but she did everything in her power to be a better person each and every day.
Then, on June 16, 2019, the summer after his freshman year of high school, Anthony woke up to the sound of his baby sister crying. He thought it was weird that his mom had not yet picked her up.
After calling for his mom and not hearing anything, he, along with his aunt, went looking for her. Unfortunately, by the time he found her, her mental battle had already led to a tragic loss of life.
As if losing his mother was not enough, Anthony suddenly found out that he had to leave his friends and family in Mansfield and move to another school. He found himself in the middle of a custody battle in which he only got to see his friends and family with court appointed visitations once a month.
Even though Anthony was enduring a new set of challenges, he never gave up on the hope of being able to graduate from Madison Comprehensive High School with his best friends. Due to his determination, right before his senior year, a guardian ad litem finally approved for Anthony to move in with a family member in Mansfield so that he could finish out his high school career as a Ram.
At school, Anthony is kind, helpful, and respectful. He is also a hard worker and is self-motivated to consistently achieve good grades. With his friends, Anthony is always surrounded by laughter. When asked to make a statement about him, his friends said, “A-Boogie is a good friend and is always there for you.”
Anthony truly looks out for the people he cares about, and he positively influences those around him. When Anthony got his license, his friends all had a new way to get to school. When Anthony got a job, all of his friends suddenly got jobs at the same place he was working.
Anthony has made it clear that he does not want to be pitied as a result of the trials in his life. I assured him that he would not be pitied, but that instead he would be admired.
Throughout this process, he has continually stated, “I don't know why everyone is making such a big deal out of what I have gone through. I'm not anything special.”
But, he is. He is a resilient, positive student who refuses to let the hard trials of life keep him down. He continues to strive for success, for making a better life for himself, and for helping and encouraging those in his life.
Overall, Anthony gives hope to future generations that they can overcome the obstacles placed in their lives, instead of succumbing to them, which makes him more than deserving of receiving this award. No cap.
Finally, Anthony attributes his success in life to several people who have helped to get him where he is today, including his family, especially his Aunt Katie, Uncle John, and Aunt Robbyn; his best friends, Marcello Montgomery and Jason Windom; and his teachers, Mrs. VonStein, Miss Klink, and Mrs. Branstetter.