Grace Sarbach's story was submitted by Lexington High School.
Grace Sarbach fills her days with AP and college credit classes, orchestra and band practices, track and strength-training work and church and community service activities.
While these activities alone would overload any other student, Grace also holds down a regular job, picks up babysitting hours for local families, and always makes time to tie up loose ends for family and friends. Grace not only smoothly balances all these activities, but also excels at them. It is pure strength.
More impressive than Grace’s extracurriculars and work ethic, is her approach to life. Here, she is strong too. Grace daily displays an honest and straightforward approach to life. Grace has the natural ability to be bold, yet humble, self-assured, yet self-reflective.
Her personality is a big and strong presence that, at the same time, emits warmth and compassion. Grace goes at life with a pure raw honesty with herself and with others.
Daily, she overcomes the challenges she faces with Tourette’s, anxiety and myriad biochemical issues that affect her mood, energy levels and coping abilities.
"I think that most people aren’t aware of the pressure that Grace puts on herself," Rebecca Sarbach, Grace's mother, said.
"There was a time when Grace tried to ignore her needs and often fought against treatments. I am most proud of Grace for putting the work into learning and embracing her strengths and weaknesses."
As a freshman and sophomore, Grace put the work into understanding and overcoming her conditions so that, now, she can do all the amazing things she does in and out of school.
"I have had some challenges at school, but the person who has helped me through it the most is Emily Patterson," Grace said. "She knows when to brighten my day or when to sit and listen. I know she will never fail to advocate for my needs and be there to encourage me through the rest of the day."
Instead of shutting down and withdrawing because of her conditions, in true Grace style, she faces her challenges, works hard to work with them and owns all of who she is. This attitude not only allows her to continue to flourish, but also encourages those around her who also struggle.
"I am continually impressed at her tenacity and sheer will to overcome any obstacle placed before her. To watch Grace grow and mature and to see her strike a balance in her schoolwork and extracurriculars has truly been a blessing," Tom Sarbach, Grace's father, said.
Grace’s high school experience has not been easy. She’s had dark days, days of self-doubt and seemingly impossible diagnoses to overcome.
However, because of her courageous and tenacious approach to herself and to life, she pulled through those challenges and now continues to work daily to face them, conquer them and not let them stop her from reaching her full potential.