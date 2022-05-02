Jacob's story was written by Brenda Metz, English teacher and intervention specialist.
Jacob Adkins is a senior at Crestview High School. He has grown over his four year high school career by overcoming challenges with academics and social emotional disorders. Jacob is diagnosed with autism and explosive disorder. Jacob Adkins was placed in a foster home by age 10 and adopted at age 12.
Jacob was a part of a drama class this year and participated in a school production. For some, getting up on stage and not only acting, but memorizing your lines, would be too much to handle, but this was not the case for Jacob. In the role he was cast, he gave his everything. He learned a difficult rap to the song “We Will Rock You” as he portrayed Homer.
Jacob always offers help to those in need. I have seen Jacob during school and feel that he shows his leadership skills during school as well.
Academically, Jacob is a good student. He works hard for everything he earns. Jacob strives to do a good job. He wants to please his teachers and be viewed as a good person by his peers. We feel that he is a student worthy of the McGowan Courage Award.
