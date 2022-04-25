Carter Meeker's story was written by Allison R. Hahn.
Clear Fork High School is honored to nominate Carter Meeker for the Mansfield Rotary Club’s 2022 McGowan Courage Award.
Carter describes his feelings about being a nominee as “indescribable.”
Throughout his educational years, Carter has been placed on an Individualized Education Program (IEP) with support in the resource room environment that could focus on behavior management and behavior improvement.
Carter has struggled with anger and trust issues for most of his life. Although he never liked being angry, he didn’t understand his feelings or why he felt so angry. However, he explains that he learned at an early age that having outbursts got people to notice him. In his early years, he felt alone and ignored by his classmates who didn’t quite understand his feelings of anger or the quick temper and outbursts; Carter could tend to be an outcast at times.
I have had the privilege of knowing and working with Carter for all four years of his time at Clear Fork High School and there has been a huge show of courage on his part. Carter explains that he was tired of being ignored and feeling like an outcast, as well as being anti-social.
He made the decision to begin to open up to others, he learned to listen more, learned to be compassionate and learned to reach out. This takes courage. He stepped outside of his comfort zone and discovered that he was happier when he shared a bit of himself with others and allowed people to get to know him.
Carter has now allowed friends into his life. He has not exhibited outbursts for quite some time.
“I am proud of getting my anger issues under control,” Meeker said.
He apologizes when he’s wrong and genuinely cares about how others feel. It has been a pleasure seeing him blossom and be true to himself. I’ve had a front row seat to him stepping outside of that comfort zone to engage with his peers, offer support and give insight. It has been an amazing transformation.
“He has matured so well and really gotten a hold of his emotional issues,” said Vikki Welty, his mother.
When I asked Carter what he will miss most about Clear Fork High School, he said, “I will miss the teachers the most. They treat everyone with respect and they care about the students.”
As a veteran teacher and member of the CFHS staff, this is what it is all about for us. Take away COVID, state testing, the demands of everyday teaching…that’s not what the students will remember. They will remember if they felt supported and cared for. I am proud to be a small part of this for Carter.
Carter advises other students to “keep pushing through, and you will get there eventually.”