This is where the traffic pattern begins for the April 2 Easter event at South Park in Mansfield. Vehicles should enter by the light on Park Avenue West at the intersection of Pinecrest and West Park Blvd.
MANSFIELD -- Mayor Theaker and Parks Superintendent Mark Abrams have announced The City of Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department and community partners will host a Drive Thru Easter Event from 1 to 3 p.m. April 2 at South Park, 100 Brinkerhoff Ave., Mansfield.
The traffic pattern for this event will be in lower South Park and traffic should enter by the light on Park Avenue West at the intersection of Pinecrest and West Park Blvd (see the picture at the top of this story).
The Mansfield Police Department will assist with traffic control. Community partners will pass out candy and other items to the community.
Community partners involved: Richland County Children Services, Mansfield Richland County Public Library, Richland County Solid Waste & Recycling, The Domestic Violence Shelter, Dollar Tree Ashland Road, Brightview Mansfield Addition Treatment Center, Richland
Newhope, First English Lutheran Church & Preschool, Mansfield City Councilman Aurelio Diaz, Mansfield City Councilwoman Stephanie Zadar, Rev. Larry Rawls, Metropolitan Housing, Mansfield UMADAOP, Startek, Smile Doctors, Choice Express, Black Hatchets motorcycle club, Third Street Family Health Services.
For information call the Parks Department Office at 419-522-9801 or follow their Facebook page @mansfieldparksandrecreation.
