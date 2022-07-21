McBride - Garden at Brethren Care

Bob McBride started growing tomato plants in April in preparation for the summer.

Everyone has a place to escape to for a moment of tranquility or solitude. It may be a local park or possibly a favorite coffee shop. 

Brethren Care Garden

The garden not only offers the residents fresh produce, but is a calming area to relax and be one with nature.
Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

DON'T MISS A THRIVE STORY

Sign up for the weekly thrive newsletter and get local inspiration delivered to your inbox every Monday.

Tags