Everyone has a place to escape to for a moment of tranquility or solitude. It may be a local park or possibly a favorite coffee shop.
For Bob McBride, he finds peace in the garden at Brethren Care Village.
McBride, resident of Belmont Tower at Brethren Care Village has become quite known for growing delicious produce he shares with other residents and The Green Bistro and Pub.
“I needed something to occupy my time, so I thought I’ll plant something in the garden we can all use,” McBride said.
The garden is filled with tomatoes, carrots, lettuce and herbs that McBride nurtures two-to-three times a day. “I come every morning before breakfast and try to come every evening,” McBride said. “I’m happy, it gives me something to do. It keeps my mind sharp.”
He also ensures to get a table right beside the window in the dining room so he is able to enjoy the view of the garden during his meals.
According to McBride, he started his garden last year although it was not as elaborate as this year. Brethren Care Village recently built two elevated boxes for McBride for easier accessibility to tend to his plants. An employee of the retirement community also donated a small shed for him to put his tools and other materials in so they will stay dry.
When asked what his favorite part about his garden was, McBride pointed to the second garden box and replied: “This is my pride and joy. There are no extra tomatoes, just the tomatoes we grew from seed.”
McBride started growing tomato plants in April in preparation for the summer. Almost all of his produce started as seed and will hopefully be ready for picking by the end of July.
McBride grew up in Nankin and fondly remembers gardening with his mother when he was a young boy. Tending to the garden at Brethren Care Village reminds him of those memories and helps him to keep his mother close.
“I can think of her when I am out here,” he said. “This is my solitude.”
The garden not only offers the residents fresh produce, but is a calming area to relax and be one with nature. There is a gazebo where singalongs and evening prayers are often held, feeders to invite the birds into the garden and a plethora of chairs for guests to use. He hopes the garden will eventually become a space where people will come and take in the scenery while enjoying one another’s company.
“When you are surrounded by this, how can you not believe?” McBride said.
McBride believes he will have twice as many tomatoes as he did last year and is excited to hand them out to his friends and give some to The Green Bistro and Pub to use for their sandwiches and to the Brethren Care Village kitchen to use for some of their meals.
When asked what his favorite part about gardening was, McBride replied: “Seeing it grow. “If you enjoy it, and I enjoy it, nothing else matters.”
