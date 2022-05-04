Reed Richmond.jpg

Reed Richmond, formerly of Richland Public Health, speaks to students during the 2021 Being a Reader Makes You A Leader program in Mansfield.

MANSFIELD -- Richland County Children Services (RCCS), the City of Mansfield Parks and Recreation, United Way of Richland County and We ACT are helping youths become future leaders through the “Being A Reader Makes You A Leader” reading program.

Community leaders are invited to come and read a book to the youths participating in the parks and talk about their careers.

GALLERY 2021 Being a Reader program

These were the scenes from the 2021 Being a reader makes you a leader program.

The goal of the program is to inspire youths to read, and help build their reading skills. Most importantly the youths have an opportunity to meet our community leaders, our local heroes and learn how they became leaders.

Would you be interested in reading to our youths again this summer?

Summer camps, this year, will be held at Burton Park and North Lake Park. Reading time at each park will be at the end of the camp day, from 2 to 3 p.m.

Please click on this link to sign up:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1KD2JaL5-5OUGRc0P03znyIDYnms7LBS4TUkangsa-Wg/edit?usp=sharing

Thank you for your interest. If you have any questions, please contact Angel Singleton, city parks recreation coordinator, at mansfieldcityparks@gmail.com who is handling the scheduling.

