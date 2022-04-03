Amy Rehbein, a native of the exclusive and swanky Clear Fork Valley, turned 50 on April 2, surprising many who predicted that her long business relationship with Carlton Fernyak would lead to an early demise.
The Valley pioneered the term "farmer privilege" in 2002 when now-Richland County Commissioner Darrell Banks imported less-fortunate residents of the nearby village of Lexington to wash and wax their tractors.
Rehbein was widely known as the brains, wisdom, looks, talent, work ethic, and moral compass of MT Business Technologies until it was sold in 2017. She guided the company through the turbulent post-Fernyak years (e.g. she kept her head down) and re-joined the controversial former toner salesman and right wing gun nut in 2019.
Upon their reunion, she was disappointed to learn that she was also the executive assistant to Richland Source Publisher and secret N'Sync fanboy, Jay Allred. The new project, code named "Leans Left", has led to high blood pressure, a tendency to be on Twitter, and a sensitivity to light and common sense.
Her new leadership post at AARP should prove to a welcome respite from the day-to-day with Fernyak and Allred. AARP Vice-Chair, John "50 Caliber" Luedy offered these words of comfort.
"We're certain Amy has crossed the 50 year threshold and will begin to age rapidly. We're here to provide the mental and physical stimulation every aging American needs. She will have access to all our normal executive benefits, such as live in-home streaming of FoxNews and 24 hour access to the YMCA with our Silver Sneakers program."
