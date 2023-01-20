MANSFIELD -- St. Peter's School is pleased to announce the names of the students who achieved honor-roll status for the second quarter of the 2022-23 school year.
Students with an asterisk after their name achieved straight "As." Students who achieved a 4.0 grade point average are also noted in the list. 63% of St. Peter's School students in grades 3 through 12 achieved academic honors.
SENIORS
First Honors
Adrian Allen* (4.0)
Erin Belmer*
Mahala Boothe
Alyssa Carroll
Audrey Couch* (4.0)
Griffin Crutchfield
Grace Dix*
Kanija Green
Sarah Hahn* (4.0)
Kiersten Pitcher
Logan Rhodes
Andrew Wendt
Dominic Wendt
Second Honors
Peyton Bodnar
Gianni Bonham
MaKenna Coontz
Zhoimarea Hill
My'Kia Letlow
Mik'a Letlow
Gavin Mawhorr
Hailea Montanez
JUNIORS
First Honors
Caelyn Brubaker*
Tamera Lindsay* (4.0)
Analina McCabe* (4.0)
Zora Mills* (4.0)
Josephine Reef* (4.0)
Jerry Thompson
Gisele Ward* (4.0)
Trinity Withrow-Gremling* (4.0)
Second Honors
Elijah Evege
Nathaniel Hart
Shariya Owens
Jonathan Zartman
SOPHOMORES
First Honors
Amelia Auchard
Kaylee Bond
Magnolia Chamberlin* (4.0)
Calina Francis
Elina Gilland* (4.0)
Joshua Laux* (4.0)
James Thompson
Navaeh Trammell
Kelly Wolboldt
Second Honors
Rayden Baltazar
Emerson Barlow
Civante' Catchings
Lillian Colarosa
Rakayla Smith
Jack Thompson
James Thompson
FRESHMEN
First Honors
Aidan Boothe* (4.0)
Tiffany Clemons* (4.0)
Nadia Devall*
Conner Fournier* (4.0)
Grady Heichel* (4.0)
Ahzirrea Hill*
Brooklyn Jackson*
Ni'Ahana Lane*
Olivia Laux* (4.0)
Tai Pickett*
Ian Pitcher*
Viviana Rucker
Heaven Taylor*
Second Honors
Gavin Dodd
Sir’Geon Lang
Ariyaun West
8th Graders
First Honors
Callahan Cavanaugh
Michael Mabe
Is’Zabell Wilson
Second Honors
Keeli Barry
Zaidyn Calix
Abigail Farragher
7th Graders
First Honors
Quinn Chamberlin* (4.0)
Kenzingtyn Couch
David Crundwell* (4.0)
Isabella Deel*
Savanna Francis
Jordon Lewis
Madeline Levron
Skylar Pitzen
Trinitee Taylor*
Julianna Williams*
Second Honors
Janessa Elliott
Esten Lee
Nylah Lindsay
6th Graders
First Honors
Landon Jones*
Kristin Prendergast
Elle Whatman
Second Honors
Benjamin Cuttitta
Azariyah Robertson
5th Graders
First Honors
Sophia Deel
Liam Jones
Liliana Richlovsky
Rayna Smith
Angel Taylor
Amelia Unger
Second Honors
Laura Dauterman
Scout Moore
Connor O’Neil
Bobby Smith
Aidyn Stoner
Arianna Vega-Gibson
Israel Yeboah
4th Graders
First Honors
Brayden Anderson
Kaitlyn Baker
Brynleigh Ball
Timothy Blamer
Silas Blamer*
Jacob Bonte*
Nolan Bramlage
Kendra Corl
Katharine Crundwell*
Bentley Jones
Morgan Lee
Amarie Minard
Chloe O'Neil
Gianna Rohl
Madilynn Zickefoose*
Second Honors
Isabella Boor
Ethan Schwab
Raya Smith
Zoey Thomas
3rd Graders
First Honors
Thalia Fulk*
Aire'yanah Jones
Jay'Sean Lindsay*
Aubrey Stafford*
Jacob Taylor
Vincent VanBuren
Second Honors
Ella Odom
Lucas Keinath
Brea'on Reynolds
King Spivey
Honor Roll
Students in grades 7-12 are also being recognized for their efforts in achieving their personal best and improving their overall grade point average from the previous grading period.
7th Graders
Adonis Bryant
Nylah Lindsay
Damien Walker
8th Graders
Zaidyn Calix
Brayden Madden
Daniel McGuire
Davon Smith
FRESHMEN
Gavin Dodd
Viviana Rucker
Romell Taylor
Jordan Lindsay
JUNIORS
Shariya Owens
