Harrison at PSU.jpg

Marvin Harrison Jr. weaves through the Penn State secondary.

 Courtesy of The Ohio State University

From September through the beginning of December, college football is the most important thing in many people’s lives. Sadly, for the past handful of seasons, it was a foregone conclusion who would fight for the title by October.

Fortunately, that will change with the new 12-team CFB Playoff, so let us explain which schools benefit the most from an expanded CFB playoff.

Tags